Report: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Could Miss Rest of Season with Hand Injury

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas A&M football team is coming off a disappointing 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last weekend, and things went from bad to worse Thursday.

ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons reports that Aggies quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand that will sideline him for the foreseeable future could rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Texas A&M fell to 3-2 this season after the loss to the Bulldogs. The injury to Johnson comes at a terrible time, as the Aggies will travel to face the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in a prime-time matchup at 8 p.m. ET.

A junior transfer from LSU, Johnson took over the starting job for Texas A&M in the third game of the season to replace sophomore Haynes King, who started the first two games.

Johnson has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns this year. Against Mississippi State, he went 19-of-26 for 203 yards and a score before being forced to exit the game in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs also sacked him four times. King took over for him and threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Aggies have struggled mightily on offense this season. The team ranks 105th out of 131 teams in total offense with 335.0 yards per game, and 108th in scoring offense with 21.8 points per game. While head coach Jimbo Fisher could be on the hot seat, he has an expensive buyout on his contract that will likely keep him from getting fired.

Despite his struggles, Fisher has not lost the confidence of the administration at Texas A&M. Athletic director Ross Bjork recently told ESPN's Andrea Adelson and Dave Wilson that he believes Fisher will turn things around.

"Look, Jimbo is an offensive innovator," Bjork said. "He's always adapted to the style of play. When it's clicking on all cylinders, it works and it's proven to work. So we just have to keep maturing, keep getting better. And obviously, we're going to keep recruiting at a high level."