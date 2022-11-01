Nyheim Hines' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Trade to Bills

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills at Tuesday's trade deadline. So, what is his fantasy outlook moving forward?

Hines was a backup to Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis, but he should see a larger workload in Buffalo in a group that also includes Devin Singletary and James Cook, meaning he might be a great post-deadline pickup for fantasy managers.

Singletary leads Buffalo's running backs with 71 carries for 323 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen ranks second on the team with 53 carries for 306 yards and two scores, while Cook ranks second among running backs with 24 carries for 132 yards and one score.

Through the first seven games of the 2022 campaign, Hines has rushed for 36 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, in addition to catching 25 passes for 188 yards. He will likely get plenty of opportunities on third downs and in obvious passing situations, and that could translate to decent numbers in one of the league's best offenses.

The 25-year-old could prove to be a good bye-week RB fill-in, and he could enter RB2 territory if he eats into Singletary's early-down work.

The North Carolina State product showed what he's capable of in 2020, totaling 63 receptions, 862 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

Hines is already rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues. If he's unavailable, Kenyan Drake and Rachaad White could be solid consolation options.