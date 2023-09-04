Patriots' Bill Belichick on Favorite Tom Brady Moment: '6 of Them That Come to Mind'

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Sentimental isn't often a word used to describe New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, yet he couldn't help but get nostalgic when discussing former quarterback Tom Brady.

Appearing Monday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick quipped that "there's six of them that come to mind" when asked of his favorite memory with Brady. He was alluding to the six Super Bowl titles they won together.

Belichick added he "can't say enough about Tom, what he's meant to this organization, what he's meant to me personally."

"He just epitomized everything that you would want in a player," the coach said. "His work ethic, his ability to handle and process a lot of things on and off the field. His critical play-making ability and instinctiveness and anticipation and decision-making at the most critical times in the biggest games in the team's history, not to mention seasons."

Belichick and Brady both seemed ready to move on by the end of their 20-year run together. Any lingering animosity or resentment between the pair was never going to last forever, though.

The Patriots, for their part, wasted no time in preparing to honor the greatest player in franchise history. Team owner Robert Kraft announced in May that New England will welcome Brady back ahead of its Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

And it probably won't be the last time the Patriots commemorate his contributions over two decades.