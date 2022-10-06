Fantasy Alert: Latavius Murray Inactive for Broncos; Melvin Gordon to Be 'Bell Cow'

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Newly acquired Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray will be inactive for the team in its Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Murray was signed this week after second-year running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a torn ACL and LCL.

"[I've] known Latavius for a while now," head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Tuesday. "He is another great pro. I mean, we might have some of the biggest running backs in the league right now, just having that guy, a guy who's done it so long, has experience with pass pro, can catch, is great for our team. I'm so happy he's here. ... He's a very good football player."

The question for fantasy players is how much value the 6'3", 230-pound Murray will have going forward. The Broncos already have Melvin Gordon III in place as the top option in Williams' stead. Gordon has rushed for 2,043 yards and 18 touchdowns in parts of three seasons for the Broncos, though he also has four fumbles (two lost) already this season.

"With Melvin, he's going to carry the load obviously. ... We trust Melvin going forward here," offensive coordinator Justin Outten told reporters.

The Broncos also have Mike Boone on the depth chart, who was the immediate replacement for Williams when he left injured Sunday, though Gordon also played.

The undrafted Cincinnati product has never gotten a long look as a starting option in a team's backfield. In his five seasons, the 27-year-old has rushed just 78 times for 434 yards and four scores, though he does average an impressive 5.6 yards per carry.

On Thursday night, however, he'll be given the chance to impress alongside Gordon. If he seizes that opportunity, Murray may find himself as the clear third option in Denver's backfield.

But if Gordon's fumbling woes continue, all bets are off. Murray is a speculative waiver add at best at this point.