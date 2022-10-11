B/R Predicts Top 25 Guards for 2022-23 NBA Season

3 of 9

15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Overextension caught up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season. The Thunder had neither the spacing nor secondary ball-handling to streamline his offensive agency, and it showed in his efficiency on the perimeter. He went from a 55.8 effective field-goal percentage on jumpers in 2020-21 to 43.1 in 2021-22.

The context of his role helps explain the plunge—fueled mostly by his three-point shooting. Among 349 players to average at least 15 minutes per game through a minimum of 15 appearances, only Chris Paul and Luka Doncic saw a larger share of their buckets go unassisted.

It's a wonder SGA was still able to clear 50 percent shooting inside the arc. He plays at a variable cadence all his own, and even in regression, it transcends the inherent limitations of what's around him. If his placement ends up too high, it's likely because he collects too many DNPOTVWs ("DNP - OKC is thirsty for Victor Wembanyama").

14. LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is a joy to watch. He plays loose and fast. He'll take and make difficult shots and passes. Sometimes he'll do something you've never seen before on the court.

The Charlotte Hornets are still building an identity, but Ball makes the team a League Pass favorite. In just his sophomore season, he posted 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists while boosting his three-point shooting to 38.9 percent on 7.5 long balls per game.

13. Chris Paul

Predicting where Paul finishes this season is tricky, given the future Hall of Famer will turn 38 in May. For now, he deserves our respect as one of the best floor generals in the league today.

Paul led the NBA in assists per game last season (10.8) for the fifth time in his career but just the first since 2014-15 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He's one of the league's best clutch performers and fadeaway elbow-jumper artists who can still get after it defensively. Perhaps no player understands the game more than Paul at this point, and he will continue to lean on his mental fortitude even more as he enters his 18th season.

12. Zach LaVine

There's nothing LaVine can't do offensively, as he's become one of the most dynamic and athletically gifted guards in the NBA today. Even playing next to a ball-dominant scorer in DeMar DeRozan, LaVine still put up big numbers while making 53.4 percent of his twos and 38.9 percent of his threes.

Barely outside of the top-five shooting guards, LaVine could potentially jump players such as Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell if he can continue to improve defensively and experience a little more playoff success. Having played in just four total postseason games in eight years has lowered LaVine's stock, although back-to-back All-Star appearances the past two seasons look good on the resume.

11. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards had the look of a 2-guard ready to take the league by storm during the 2022 postseason. In the tradition of greats like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade before him, Edwards took the reins of his team's playoff run from his All-Star big man teammate with 25.2 points per game.

If he rides that momentum into 2022-23, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to push for home-court advantage in the 2023 playoffs.

