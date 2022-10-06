Colts vs. Broncos Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 3

Some daily fantasy players may turn to the backup running backs on both rosters to produce points, but that might not be wise on Thursday.

Melvin Gordon has had fumbling problems all season, and Nyheim Hines is usually more of a pass-catcher than a running threat.

Additionally, both rushing defenses have been solid through four weeks. Denver and Indianapolis conceded a single 100-yard ground game each. Both of those high concessions came in Week 4 against Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry, respectively.

The lackluster performances from the two rushing defenses in Week 4 could motivate the two teams even more to produce standout showings in a primetime game.

Gordon's four fumbles this season make him a liability for the Broncos, who may go with a running back by committee approach. Mike Boone and Latavius Murray are their other two options.

Murray may be a sleeper pick for the back end of DFS lineups and rushing props, if he is up to speed with the Denver playbook. Murray was signed off the New Orleans practice squad after he scored a touchdown in London on Sunday.

Hines has had more than 70 rushing yards in a single game three times in his career. He has mostly been a utility piece on the Colts offense, and his best asset could still be his pass catching.

Hines has 17 catches on 19 targets this season, so he could put up a decent point total, but he will not put up numbers like a typical starting running back would in DFS contests.

The focal point of all DFS lineups should be the passing attack of each team, but if you want to add in one running back, Hines may be the best choice because of his reliability inside the Colts offense.