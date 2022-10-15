Colts' Jonathan Taylor out vs. Jaguars, Will Miss 2nd Game with Ankle Injury

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor once again, as he is set to miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts officially ruled Taylor out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Taylor was already forced to sit out Indianapolis' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football because of the injury he suffered in the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL's leading rusher in 2021, Taylor is the focal point of the Colts offense, but he's gotten off to a slow start this year. Through four games this season, he's recorded 328 yards and one touchdown on 81 carries. He also has nine receptions for 44 yards.

Taylor went three consecutive games without scoring a touchdown or rushing for 100 yards. He's averaging 4.0 yards per carry, down from 5.5 in 2021.

A second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020, Taylor didn't take long to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the league. After rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie, he followed it up with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

The Colts backfield is beaten up going into their second matchup with the Jaguars. Nyheim Hines is also unavailable due to a concussion. Second-year running back Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay will likely split carries, as they did in the Broncos game.

Indianapolis will be looking for revenge after being shutout, 24-0, by the Jaguars in Week 2. The Colts have won two of their last three games.