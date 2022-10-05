TMZ: Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner During Rams vs. 49ers Files Police Report

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

An animal rights activist who rushed the Levi's Stadium field during a Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game on Monday has filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Department after he was taken down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

TMZ Sports reported the news on Wednesday.

The media outlet spoke with Direct Action Everywhere, which took responsibility for the on-field rush. A representative for the organization stated that the police report stems from what they call a "blatant assault" on the field.

Wagner has not been arrested or charged with a crime, and he stated that he took the activist down with safety reasons in mind.

"That's not making a play," Wagner said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

"That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--t could be dangerous.

"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him."

The incident took place just before halftime of the 49ers' 24-9 home win. Per TMZ Sports, a second protestor also tried to take the field, but she was stopped by security before making it onto the gridiron.