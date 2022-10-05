Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season.

Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

"Let's be real man," Miller told Sherman, "he's coming to the Bills."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.