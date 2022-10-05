Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me

Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against MeOctober 5, 2022
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
"Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Jones had a pick-six in the second quarter, jumping a route by Allen Lazard and making Rodgers pay.
NFL
Pick-6 for the rookie Jack Jones!
Even though he came out on the losing end, you can't blame Jones for feeling a little confident.
Patriots legend Ty Law, on the other hand, was of a different opinion. He said Monday on The Greg Hill Show that the rookie has a lot to learn and is getting ahead of himself a bit.
The Greg Hill Show
It's Ty Law Tuesday on the show and Law has some choice words for #Patriots rookie CB Jack Jones calling an out route being run on him "disrespectful".
Jones will have an opportunity to back up his self-assurance Sunday when the Patriots welcome in the Detroit Lions and an aerial attack that's averaging 272.8 yards per game.