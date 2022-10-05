Commanders' Brian Robinson Cleared to Return to Practice 5 Weeks After Being Shot

Brian Robinson Jr. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list after being shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August.

Washington has 21 days to either activate the rookie rusher to its 53-man roster or return him to the NFI list.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.