Commanders Rumors: Carson Wentz Not in Jeopardy of Losing Starting QB Job

Carson Wentz (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders reportedly aren't "looking to make a quarterback switch" despite a lackluster start to the 2022 season by offseason addition Carson Wentz.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the organization "expects him to play better in the coming weeks," especially if it can get better play from the offensive line.

Washington acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in March. He's completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and six turnovers (five interceptions and one lost fumble) through four games.

The 29-year-old North Dakota State product ranks 25th in ESPN's Total QBR (35.7) and has received an underwhelming 60.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

''I go in this locker room after the game and guys are frustrated. Guys are obviously not happy about it," Wentz told reporters after Sunday's road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

It hasn't been solely a quarterback problem leading to the 1-3 start, though.

The Commanders rank 21st in rushing yards per game (100.5), 23rd in total defense (371.8 yards allowed per game) and 32nd in takeaways (one).

So it's been team-wide underperformance that's dropped Washington to the bottom of the NFC East standings. The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the division at 4-0 followed by the Cowboys and New York Giants at 3-1.

It put Washington in a pretty big hole already in terms of trying to fight back to earn a playoff berth, and there isn't an imminent chance to take a step back and regroup since the team's bye doesn't arrive until Week 14 in mid-December.

So the Commanders will need to figure out some solutions on the fly, and there's no doubt a turnaround starts with more consistent play from Wentz, particularly in terms of limiting his turnovers.

If the coaching staff eventually decides to make a quarterback switch, the other options on the roster are veteran reserve Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell.

For now, it's still Wentz's offense as Washington prepares to host the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field on Sunday.