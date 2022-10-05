3 Keys to Giants Maintaining Hot Start Entering Week 5

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL through four weeks, but keeping up the positive momentum may be tough in the coming weeks.

The Giants head to London to face the Green Bay Packers with a ton of injuries at the offensive skill positions.

New York has gotten by with a below average passing game because Saquon Barkley has been amazing and the opponents have not been too tough.

Beating the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears with under 200 passing yards is one thing, but defeating the Green Bay Packers or Baltimore Ravens with that approach is much more difficult.

Brian Daboll and his team could be in for a reality check in the next two weeks, or it could add to its list of surprises and either win, or come close to it, against the Packers and Bears.

Any path to victory in the next two weeks, or the rest of the season, involves the defense slowing down the opponent's top players, or earning a bunch of turnovers.

The Giants excelled at the latter and that may be the biggest key to keeping up their strong start with Daniel Jones not at 100 percent.