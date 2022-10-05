NFL Rumors: Broncos Aren't 'Too Concerned' with Russell Wilson Despite Slow Start

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Russell Wilson hasn't lived up to expectations since joining the Denver Broncos, but "the team isn't too concerned at the moment," according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

Legwold added that "alarms aren't sounding" despite the slow start since his trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver is 2-2, although it's the defense that's been leading the way. The squad ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed but just 30th in points scored while averaging just 16.5 points per game.

Wilson has just four touchdown passes in four games, with a 3.1 touchdown rate that would be the worst of his 11-year career over a full season.



Though Wilson has mostly avoided mistakes, his 44.9 total QBR ranks just 21st in the NFL.

There is still plenty to build on, including the quarterback's two fourth-quarter comebacks this season, which have helped keep the Broncos competitive despite Wilson's struggles in a new system.

The nine-time Pro Bowler also has developed impressive chemistry with Courtland Sutton, who is averaging 85.8 receiving yards per game this season. If he can get in step with Jerry Jeudy as well, the passing attack could truly take off.

Fantasy managers might have already given up on Wilson, but the Broncos are clearly willing to remain patient with the talented player.

Denver will look to turn things around Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.