Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson in Top 5

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Almost halfway through the college football regular season, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

The top four remains the same as McShay's preseason list, featuring quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the top five. The big change at the top is the rise of Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who climbed to No. 5 overall.

1. Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

2. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

5. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

6. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

7. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

8. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

9. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

10. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Positional value will cause this list to look differently on draft day, but Robinson continues to turn heads with 515 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in five games this year. Even though a running back hasn't been taken with the top 15 picks since Saquon Barkley in 2018, we could see a change this year.

The quarterback battle will also be highly debated throughout the season and into the pre-draft process with both Stroud and Young having a strong claim as QB1.

Stroud is off to a strong start to 2022 with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while Young is dealing with a shoulder injury. It could allow the Ohio State star to separate himself at the top of the class.

Will Levis is a big riser since the beginning of the season after leading Kentucky to a 4-1 start. The Penn State transfer has 12 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in this time, helping him rise from No. 21 overall in the preseason to No. 7 on McShay's latest list.

It will still be difficult for anyone to catch Anderson as the top overall prospect. The defensive star is putting himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation with five sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown already this season.

Even if the team with the first overall pick has bigger needs, Anderson might be tough to pass up at the top of the draft.