3 Ways Buccaneers Can Get Back on Track After 2 Straight Losses

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the second quarter of the 2022 NFL season off two disappointing losses to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Each loss had its own characteristics that should frustrate Todd Bowles and his coaching staff.

Green Bay ground out a 14-12 win, and Kansas City surged out in front early on its way to a 41-31 victory.

Two things have gotten progressively worse from the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys to Week 4. The lack of a rushing game and a high concession of total yards plagued the Bucs in their two defeats.

The schedule gets a bit easier in the next few weeks with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5-7. A strong three-game stretch is needed so that the Bucs can take advantage of a three-game home stand against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks from Weeks 8-10.

Tampa Bay has a ton of veteran players who can help with a turnaround, but there is also one rookie who should receive more time on the field so that the Tom Brady-led offense can function at its best.