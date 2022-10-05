X

    Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Wow NBA Twitter, Dominate G League Exhibition

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    NBA fans got a glimpse of the future with Tuesday's head-to-head battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

    The matchup paired France's Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite (available on the new NBA app), but all eyes were on Wembanyama and Henderson as arguably the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Wembanyama led the way with 37 points and is already getting high praise from social media:

    Matty Buckets @MattyBuckets3

    Wembanyama is gonna be a super star <a href="https://t.co/NSTGxoFEBd">https://t.co/NSTGxoFEBd</a>

    MVP @LukeCena_

    Victor Wembanyama looks scary, it’s unbelievable what the kid does..

    Nacho @Teosson

    Teams are going to be down horrendous for Victor Wembanyama.

    KS @karimsfeir13

    Wembanyama could end up overtaking Kd at what Kd does best

    MRCROCKPOT TPL @mrcrockpot

    Just got my first glimpse of Victor Wembanyama and... <a href="https://t.co/zWNpPxfFuH">pic.twitter.com/zWNpPxfFuH</a>

    〽️JJ McCarthy QB1 @DestinedDread

    There's no question, Wembanyama is the best prospect since LeBron

    Henderson was not completely overshadowed, however, totaling 28 points and nine assists while showing why is he nearly as highly touted going into the season.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Scoot Henderson's playmaking is sensational.

    Tezᵛᶠ @Tezhiro_

    Scoot Henderson would go first in any other draft class

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    I've seen all I need to see.<br><br>1. Victor Wembanyama<br>2. Scoot Henderson<br>3-14: You should have tanked harder and/or hoped for better lottery luck.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have more than surpassed the hype. I'm PUMPED and JACKED

    Warren Brown @CoachWBrown

    Victor Wembanyama &amp; Scoot Henderson may be the best 1-2 draft picks in a long time. They are special.

    ESPN's Jonathan Givony lists Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, followed by Henderson at No. 2. Based on what they showed Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada, it will be difficult for anyone else to crack the top two.

