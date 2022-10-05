Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Wow NBA Twitter, Dominate G League Exhibition

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA fans got a glimpse of the future with Tuesday's head-to-head battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

The matchup paired France's Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite (available on the new NBA app), but all eyes were on Wembanyama and Henderson as arguably the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama led the way with 37 points and is already getting high praise from social media:

Henderson was not completely overshadowed, however, totaling 28 points and nine assists while showing why is he nearly as highly touted going into the season.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony lists Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, followed by Henderson at No. 2. Based on what they showed Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada, it will be difficult for anyone else to crack the top two.