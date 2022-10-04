Letrell Duncan, New Jersey High School Basketball Player, Shot and Killed at 16

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

High school basketball player Letrell Duncan was shot and killed at 16 years old on Monday.

Tracey Tully of the New York Times reported Duncan's aunt, Marsha Douglas, said two men approached Duncan and his friends after they left East Orange Campus High School in New Jersey. Words were exchanged before the two men left, but two people in ski masks who had a gun returned to confront the teenagers.

Law enforcement said Duncan was shot four times, and he died at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

Duncan played guard for East Orange Campus High School and for Garden State Bounce, which is a club team. Tully noted he scored 180 points as a freshman in high school and was the team captain for his club team.

"He was into school and he was into his basketball—that was it," Douglas said. "Nothing else. School and basketball."

Garden State Bounce released a statement on Instagram:

"Rest In Peace Trell. One of our most celebrated and loved players to help build this program. He was an excellent teammate, a great friend, and a coach's ideal player.

"I'm crying as I write this message because he left us with so many great memories on and off the court, from his laugh and light heartedness, to his tenacity when it was game time. Trell was one of the Crown Jewels of this program and we will dearly miss him. We couldn’t have accomplished what we did without him.

"We will miss you Trell, our floor general, team captain, and the best point guard our program has seen. You’ve set the bar. We are heart broken and in shock that this has happened to you, but nevertheless we know that you are comforted by God.

"We love you and appreciate everything you've left us with. You were a very rare and special talent, but an even better person. Real love always and forever."

According to Tully, police have surveillance video of the street where Duncan was shot.

No arrests have been made, although the East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office homicide and major crimes task force are investigating.