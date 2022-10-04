Cowboys Rumors: Cooper Rush to Start vs. Rams; Dak Prescott Injury Recovery Ongoing

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cooper Rush's journey as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys isn't over just yet.

Rush is expected to start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams while Dak Prescott continues to recover from a thumb injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott told reporters last week he was eyeing a return to the field against the Rams.

The two-time Pro Bowler injured his thumb in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been sidelined since. He underwent surgery, and his initial recovery timeline was between six and eight weeks.

That timeline would have Prescott returning as soon as Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears or Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers following Dallas' bye week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday that Prescott is still struggling to grip a football "well enough to play," per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. However, he added that the veteran signal-caller is progressing well in his recovery:

“Well, I know that it’s better. And I know he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. I don’t know that you can ask for better news, technically, physically, and how it’s responding, how it’s healing, so to speak. … Considering the injury, the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make any more progress.”

Rush has been excellent in Prescott's absence, winning all three games he has started to propel the Cowboys to a 3-1 record. He has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns in that span.

The 28-year-old went undrafted out of Central Michigan and has been with the Cowboys since 2017. He has appeared in 14 games across his five seasons in Dallas, mainly as a backup.

Will Grier is slated to backup Rush on Sunday.