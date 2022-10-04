Colts' Jonathan Taylor 'Definitely' Plans on Playing vs. Broncos After Ankle Injury

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor wants to play Thursday against the Denver Broncos, but his status remains very much up in the air because of an ankle injury.

"I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go you can't go," Taylor told reporters Tuesday. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."

Taylor wore a boot on his leg during Tuesday's practice session after he twisted his ankle late in Week 4's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Taylor is not at risk of further injury if he plays Thursday.

"From what I understand, the discussions that I've had, that's not a concern at this point," Reich said. "It's an injury where he's not ready to go right now, but we'll see if he'll be ready to go Thursday night."

Taylor has had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, compiling 328 yards and one touchdown on the ground. After opening the year with a massive 161-yard performance, Taylor's been held under 80 yards on the ground in three straight contests despite a significant workload. He is averaging a full 1.5 yards less per carry in 2022 than he did a year ago.

Even if Taylor manages to play, it's hard to imagine he'll get a full workload. Nyheim Hines would be in line for more work if Taylor doesn't go or is limited.

It's also possible the Colts elevate former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad.