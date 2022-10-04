Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Super Confident' in Status for Week 5 amid Shoulder Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a little banged up heading into Week 5, but he believes he'll be just fine for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson, who was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough because of a shoulder injury, told reporters he's "super confident" that he'll play on Thursday "with no limitations."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Wilson was "dinged up" in the team's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. While Denver didn't practice Monday, Wilson was among the players listed as limited on the team's estimated injury report. However, Hackett added that the team expects Wilson to be able to play Thursday.

Wilson is coming off one of his better games in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score in the loss to the Raiders. But he was also sacked three times, which brings his season total to 12 through four games.

After being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson is still getting acclimated to his surroundings. The 33-year-old has thrown for 980 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while completing 61.1 percent of his passes. There have been times when it appeared Wilson wasn't on the same page with Hackett, who is in his first year as Broncos head coach.

Denver needs Wilson to be at his best if it hopes to keep pace in the AFC West. The Broncos already lost starting running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending torn ACL and LCL, dealing a major blow to their offense. The team will likely be forced to rely on Wilson and the passing attack.