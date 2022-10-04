NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his head on the turf in the second quarter and exhibiting signs of a concussion, including stumbling as he was trying to jog back to the huddle for the next play.

