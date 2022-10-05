Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Won't Have 'Substantial' Practice Wednesday with Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be present at his team's practice Wednesday as he works his way back from a fractured right thumb, but he isn't expected to participate in a "substantial way."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported:

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also offered an update during his Wednesday press conference:

The 29-year-old is in his seventh NFL season. He is coming off his best individual campaign, in which he notched career-high marks with a 68.8 percent completion rate and 37 touchdown passes. The Cowboys also had the top-scoring offense in the NFL under his leadership last season.

Unfortunately, Prescott's 2022 campaign has seen him sidelined because of the fractured right thumb, which he suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has missed three games because of the ailment.

The two-time Pro Bowler previously told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today on Sept. 26 that he was looking toward Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams as his return game. That matchup will go down on Sunday.

Cooper Rush has stepped in as the team's starter and led Dallas to a 3-0 record under his watch, with a 60.8 completion rate, four touchdowns (zero interceptions) and 737 passing yards. He will start if Prescott can't participate Sunday. Will Grier has been the team's backup.

If Prescott is unavailable for the Rams matchup, his next chance to play will be Oct. 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.