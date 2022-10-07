Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion

Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets.

McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but there are no imminent plans to place him on injured reserve, which would require a minimum of a four-game absence.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field in the team's Week 4 win against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion.

His head injury raised red flags after appearing to display symptoms in the team's previous game against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in that game and started for the Dolphins four days later.

The situation led to an investigation by the NFL and NFLPA, while the two sides agreed to rule changes to the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa, 24, was initially taken to the hospital after the Bengals game, but he was released later that night and provided a positive update on his Twitter account:

The quarterback was previously ruled out of the Week 5 game against the Jets and there doesn't appear to be a timeline for his return.

Teddy Bridgewater will remain the Dolphins' starting quarterback with Tagovailoa unavailable. The veteran is one of the league's most experienced backups, entering the year with 63 starts across four different franchises, including 14 with the Denver Broncos last season.

In two appearances this year with the Dolphins, Bridgewater has 193 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25 passing attempts.

Rookie Skylar Thompson will take over the backup role.