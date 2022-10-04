John Madden's Family, Cal Poly Building $30M Football Facility to Honor NFL HOFer

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Legendary NFL head coach and commentator John Madden's legacy will be honored with a $30 million football facility at his alma mater, Cal Poly.

The school announced its plans Saturday during halftime of the team's home game against Sacramento State. Front Office Sports shared some designs for the facility:

A statement from Cal Poly provided more details on the endeavor:

"The $30 million project will feature 30,000 square feet of space over two stories that will include a locker room; hall of champions; strength and conditioning facilities; fueling station; team lounge; offices for coaches, equipment personnel and athletic trainers; and a team meeting room with tiered theater-style seating for 125 players."

Madden played football and baseball at Cal Poly in the late 1950s before moving on to a coaching career. He notably led the Oakland Raiders to a 103-32-7 record and a Super Bowl win during his head coaching tenure (1969-1978).

The 16-time Sports Emmy Award winner then became a color commentator, working for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC during a three-decade career that spanned from 1979 to 2008.