Bengals' Joe Burrow Starts Charity Focusing on Youth Mental Illness, Food Insecurity

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced a new charitable foundation in his name:

The nonprofit will help those dealing with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues, especially in Ohio and Louisiana.

Burrow discussed the new charity, via the official Bengals website:

"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good. This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well."

The quarterback's parents will also play a significant role in the new endeavor. His mother Robin will be organization's secretary and treasurer, while his father Jimmy will be vice president. Joe Burrow will be the charity's president.

Burrow had already been helping families through The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, which came to prominence after the quarterback's memorable Heisman Trophy speech led to donations for the Athens County Food Pantry.

The third-year player continues to help the communities around him while expanding his efforts in the new Joe Burrow Foundation.