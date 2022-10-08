Titans' Treylon Burks Placed on Injured Reserve with Toe Injury

Treylon Burks (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday wide receiver Treylon Burks has been placed on injured reserve because of a toe injury.

Going on IR means the rookie wideout will miss at least four weeks.

Burks suffered the foot injury, which was later diagnosed as turf toe, during the Titans' Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee selected the 22-year-old Michigan native with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. It was a choice made to help fill the void left by fellow wideout A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason.

The University of Arkansas product has recorded 10 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns in four appearances during his debut NFL campaign.

Robert Woods will operate as the Titans' top pass-catching target while the rookie is sidelined. Kyle Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine lead the team's other options at the position. It's also possible Josh Gordon is called up from the practice squad.

Burks' career got off to a sluggish start prior to the injury, but he possesses all the tools to eventually become a true No. 1 receiver for the Titans. Staying healthy will be an important part of the equation.