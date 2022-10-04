Rams' Justin Hollins Downplays Fight with Teammate Takk McKinley Caught on Video

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams linebackers Justin Hollins and Takkarist McKinley got into it on the sideline during Monday's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but Hollins indicated there was nothing to it after the game.

"Heat of the moment type stuff," Hollins told reporters. "Nothing crazy. Just a disagreement between two men. That's about it."

The two were caught on camera in a heated argument during the second half with the Rams trailing:

The players had to be separated by coaches and fellow teammates.

McKinley was signed off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad last month and has only played two games with the Rams. The 2017 first-round pick only appeared in five snaps against the 49ers, all on special teams.

Hollins is in his third year with Los Angeles, helping the team win a Super Bowl last season. He has emerged as a starter in 2022, totaling 14 tackles and one sack through four games.