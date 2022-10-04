49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel admitted he was puzzled by what Ramsey was trying to do against him in the open field.

"Yeah, I don't know what he was doing out there," Samuel said. "I just went right by him. He was just back-pedaling, I was like, 'What's going on?'"

After catching a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo that easily could have been picked off by Derion Kendrick, Samuel made four Rams defenders miss as he worked his way into the end zone.

Ramsey was the last line of defense, but he took a bad angle that allowed Samuel to break a tackle and give San Francisco a 14-6 lead late in the first half.

Monday marked the first time Samuel looked like he did during his All-Pro campaign in 2021. The 26-year-old had a season-high six catches and 115 yards in the win. He created almost all of those yards, with 109 yards coming after the catch.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Samuel's 699 yards after the catch since entering the league in 2019 are most in the NFL. He's also the only player with more than 500 YAC yards during that span.

San Francisco's offense took off last season when Samuel became the focal point. He ranked third in the NFL with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and tied for seventh with 14 total touchdowns.

If Samuel can keep up the level of play he showed on Monday, combined with how the defense has played all season, the 49ers figure to be very dangerous in the NFC once again.