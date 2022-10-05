The 10 Biggest Fan Favorites in the UFC Right Now

0 of 10

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

There is little room for debate when it comes to the biggest stars in the UFC right now, because the numbers speak for themselves.

Conor McGregor, despite his recent losses, remains the promotion's biggest attraction, while fighters like Nate Diaz, Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have also proved they can be pay-per-view hits with the right dance partners, and others like Sean O'Malley and Khamzat Chimaev are well on their way.

But all of those fighters seem to have as many haters as they do supporters. For every fan who buys a pay-per-view to see one of them win, there's another who does so to see them lose. For that reason, it wouldn't be exactly right to call them fan favorites.

So who are the biggest fan favorites in the UFC right now? Which fighters are the most widely loved, with the fewest number of haters?

While every fighter has at least a handful of people rooting against them, here are 10 who seem to have the support of almost everybody.