Nick Bosa Feels 49ers Have NFL's Best Defense: 'All 3 Levels Are Just Elite Players'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nick Bosa may be biased, but the two-time Pro Bowler believes the San Francisco 49ers have the NFL's best defense after their dominant performance in a 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bosa explained why the 49ers' defensive ceiling is as high as any team's in the league this season.

"That's kind of our mindset every year, and this year we have the personnel to do it, he said. "Not that we haven't in the past, but just all three levels are elite players."

Through the first four weeks of the season, it's hard to argue with Bosa's assessment about this unit.

The 49ers are tied with the Buffalo Bills for fewest yards allowed per game (234.5) and tied for second with the Dallas Cowboys in sacks (15.0). They rank first in points allowed per game (11.5), rushing yards allowed (73.3), Football Outsiders' DVOA and weighted DVOA.

Free-agent signing Charvarius Ward and second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga have added a dimension to the secondary that was missing last season. Hufanga is arguably the biggest breakout star in the NFL so far in 2022.

Bosa is the driving force of San Francisco's dominant defensive line. He recorded five quarterback hits and two sacks against Matthew Stafford on Monday. The 24-year-old leads the NFL with six sacks and ranks third with six tackles for loss through four games.

If the 49ers are going to get back to the playoffs this season, it's probably going to be on the strength of their defense. Jimmy Garoppolo had a solid rebound game after a disastrous Week 3 outing, but the offense only managed 17 points vs. the Rams.

San Francisco's offense has a high ceiling because of playmakers like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, but the unit has been sluggish thus far with just seven touchdowns in four games.

Monday's win got the 49ers back to .500 at 2-2 with games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons looming. Those matchups could be a showcase for the defense before an Oct. 23 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.