Matthew Stafford, Rams Offensive Line Bashed by Twitter for Struggles in 49ers Loss

The Los Angeles Rams didn't look like the team that won Super Bowl LVI in their 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the team's offense was to blame.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled to get going, finishing with 254 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on 32-of-48 passing, plus he lost a fumble. His interception was returned for a touchdown, and it came in the fourth quarter while Los Angeles faced an eight-point deficit.

Throughout the game, it was clear that Stafford was overreliant on star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who notched 14 catches for 122 yards on a whopping 19 targets. His predictability led to San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga jumping the route for the 52-yard pick-six.

NFL Twitter criticized Stafford for his struggles Monday night, pointing out that he's not playing at the same level that helped the Rams win a championship last season.

While Stafford received much of the blame for the loss, the Rams offensive line also was at fault. Stafford was sacked seven times and was under duress throughout Monday's game.

Despite the team's injuries, fans and pundits on social media didn't let the offensive line off the hook while they ripped Los Angeles' performance:

The Rams brought back most of their core from their championship team, so it's a surprise to see the team struggle so much to start the 2022 season. Los Angeles has many issues to fix if it hopes to fulfill its aspirations of a repeat.

Things won't get easier next week as the Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys, who are led by star linebacker Micah Parsons.