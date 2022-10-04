X

    Matthew Stafford, Rams Offensive Line Bashed by Twitter for Struggles in 49ers Loss

    Doric SamOctober 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    The Los Angeles Rams didn't look like the team that won Super Bowl LVI in their 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the team's offense was to blame.

    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled to get going, finishing with 254 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on 32-of-48 passing, plus he lost a fumble. His interception was returned for a touchdown, and it came in the fourth quarter while Los Angeles faced an eight-point deficit.

    Throughout the game, it was clear that Stafford was overreliant on star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who notched 14 catches for 122 yards on a whopping 19 targets. His predictability led to San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga jumping the route for the 52-yard pick-six.

    NFL Twitter criticized Stafford for his struggles Monday night, pointing out that he's not playing at the same level that helped the Rams win a championship last season.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Cannot tell me Stafford is playing better than Goff right now. 🤷🏾‍♂️ If your a numbers guy then go check them

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    I like how Matthew Stafford doesn’t even pretend to look to Allen Robinson’s side.

    Andy Holloway @andyholloway

    How would the 49ers have been able to guess that it was going to Cooper Kupp? Other than Stafford stares at him every play

    Trevor Uren | TrevStone @TrevStoneCEO

    That’s a classic Stafford pick-6.

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    That’s what ya ass get for acting like only coop plays WR

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    Matthew Stafford if he never played with Calvin Johnson &amp; Cooper Kupp <a href="https://t.co/2GRIKMzvcD">pic.twitter.com/2GRIKMzvcD</a>

    Gabe Zaldivar @gabezal

    Stafford stepping back into the pocket like <a href="https://t.co/WAAHFVe9sR">pic.twitter.com/WAAHFVe9sR</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Stafford vs the 49ers since 2021:<br><br>6.5 YPA, 6 TD, 6 INT, 15 sacks<br><br>Stafford vs everyone else since 2021:<br><br>8.2 YPA, 41 TD, 18 INT, 32 sacks

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Matthew Stafford has turned the ball over 7 times in 4 games this season — only Matt Ryan has more. <a href="https://t.co/g28Mbrw0W8">pic.twitter.com/g28Mbrw0W8</a>

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    *points* <br><br>This is who Matthew Stafford has always been

    While Stafford received much of the blame for the loss, the Rams offensive line also was at fault. Stafford was sacked seven times and was under duress throughout Monday's game.

    Despite the team's injuries, fans and pundits on social media didn't let the offensive line off the hook while they ripped Los Angeles' performance:

    Underdog NFL @Underdog__NFL

    Key Rams Week 4 inactives:<br><br>C Brian Allen<br>LG David Edwards<br>WR Tutu Atwell<br>CB David Long

    Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion

    This is the second time I’ve watched the Rams and it seems like the offensive line is a serious problem.

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    On 50% of the plays tonight, it seems like the Rams don't even have an offensive line.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    OL depth is cooked. Gonna take a hero effort from someone.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Rams Oline is their achilles heel and that is why i cannot bring myself to put them top 5 in the power rankings. They will waste a great Defense if they cannot get that figured out

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    The Rams offensive line being asked to protect Matthew Stafford <a href="https://t.co/QOZlmzXITj">pic.twitter.com/QOZlmzXITj</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The Rams' offensive line through two quarters <a href="https://t.co/1G28iwmvNu">pic.twitter.com/1G28iwmvNu</a>

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> have 4 sacks in the first half alone. <br><br>This 49ers' defensive line is absolutely working that Rams' offensive line right now.

    Rams Brothers @RamsBrothers

    Rams’ offensive line needs so much help right now. In empty, to Kupp can’t be the entire game plan.

    Mark Grondin @SpectrumPulse

    Are we going to talk about the Rams' offensive line? <br><br>Because I really think we should. This team is not the same this year.

    Manny🇩🇴 @manny6ix

    I could blitz against this rams offensive line today

    Jarrett Bailey @JBaileyNFL

    The Rams offensive line <a href="https://t.co/9a70rGO2BN">pic.twitter.com/9a70rGO2BN</a>

    Playmaker @playmaker

    The Rams offensive line tonight <a href="https://t.co/u3MPbo3V22">pic.twitter.com/u3MPbo3V22</a>

    The Rams brought back most of their core from their championship team, so it's a surprise to see the team struggle so much to start the 2022 season. Los Angeles has many issues to fix if it hopes to fulfill its aspirations of a repeat.

    Things won't get easier next week as the Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys, who are led by star linebacker Micah Parsons.

