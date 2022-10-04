X

    Deebo Samuel Hyped By Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Wilson, More in 49ers' Win vs. Rams

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2022

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers offense was firmly under the spotlight heading into another prime-time game after an ugly performance in an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, but Deebo Samuel apparently thrives on center stage.

    Samuel spearheaded the offensive effort in a 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, helping his team improve to 2-2 on the season. He finished with six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown that came on an incredible individual effort after he had to fight off a defender just to catch the underneath throw by Jimmy Garoppolo.

    While Jeff Wilson Jr. started the scoring for the home team with a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, it was Samuel's brilliance that stood out in the second quarter.

    He hauled in a short pass, turned on the jets, broke through a poor tackling effort by Jalen Ramsey and went all the way to the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown. San Francisco never looked back from there, and he earned plenty of praise on social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DEEBO SAMUEL OMG 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/G3dasuhoEx">pic.twitter.com/G3dasuhoEx</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Deebo almost had 6 here.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsSF</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/keYveuhX3P">https://t.co/keYveuhX3P</a> <a href="https://t.co/RwXapioQwG">pic.twitter.com/RwXapioQwG</a>

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    Deebo Special!

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    19 is good…. Lol hate to say it, he ugly tho 😭🥸

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    Deebo Dots!<br><br>Expected YAC: 1.0 yards<br>Actual YAC: 51.7 yards<a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a> <a href="https://t.co/kLfBRyzWe0">pic.twitter.com/kLfBRyzWe0</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Deebo's him. <a href="https://t.co/rfusfv4heb">pic.twitter.com/rfusfv4heb</a>

    Gamecock Football @GamecockFB

    Oh look, Deebo doing Deebo things 🤙

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Deebo makes coming out the back field look fun, imagine me catching a toss or doing a half back dive against a early 2000 Ravens or Steelers defense 🫤

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    There should be a way to scrub that touchdown from Jimmy’s final stat line. Give Deebo one passing and one receiving. It’s only right.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Put that play in an effing time capsule for when someone asks you to describe Jimmy G’s career…<br><br>A mediocre (maybe even bad?) pass, where one his teammates made absolute MAGIC happen and he ends up with a 60 yard touchdown pass. <br><br>It’s really remarkable!

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    YA CAN'T TACKLE DEEBO <a href="https://t.co/bM8EUhDIvL">pic.twitter.com/bM8EUhDIvL</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    "Are you kidding me? How good is this guy?" - Peyton is all of us watching Deebo

    Niners Nation @NinersNation

    There is nobody like Deebo. Not a single soul on the planet.

    It wasn't lost on some fans that it was far from a perfect throw, but Garoppolo is at his best as a game manager who avoids mistakes and gets the ball to playmakers like Samuel. He didn't do that against the Broncos when he stepped out the back of the end zone for a safety and threw a late interception, but he did against the division-rival Rams.

    It wasn't all Samuel, as San Francisco's defense overwhelmed Matthew Stafford and Co.

    NFL @NFL

    Small 🐻 gets to the QB <a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsSF</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/keYveuhX3P">https://t.co/keYveuhX3P</a> <a href="https://t.co/TQctQFvkq0">pic.twitter.com/TQctQFvkq0</a>

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> Defense is SWARMING!! All Three levels have IMPACT players.

    The 49ers finished with seven sacks with Nick Bosa leading the way as an absolute force along the defensive front, and Talanoa Hufanga all but clinched the win with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

    If the defense and Samuel play like they did Monday, the 49ers should have no trouble moving to 3-2 with a Week 5 date against the Carolina Panthers.

