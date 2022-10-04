Deebo Samuel Hyped By Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Wilson, More in 49ers' Win vs. Rams

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers offense was firmly under the spotlight heading into another prime-time game after an ugly performance in an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, but Deebo Samuel apparently thrives on center stage.

Samuel spearheaded the offensive effort in a 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, helping his team improve to 2-2 on the season. He finished with six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown that came on an incredible individual effort after he had to fight off a defender just to catch the underneath throw by Jimmy Garoppolo.

While Jeff Wilson Jr. started the scoring for the home team with a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, it was Samuel's brilliance that stood out in the second quarter.

He hauled in a short pass, turned on the jets, broke through a poor tackling effort by Jalen Ramsey and went all the way to the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown. San Francisco never looked back from there, and he earned plenty of praise on social media:

It wasn't lost on some fans that it was far from a perfect throw, but Garoppolo is at his best as a game manager who avoids mistakes and gets the ball to playmakers like Samuel. He didn't do that against the Broncos when he stepped out the back of the end zone for a safety and threw a late interception, but he did against the division-rival Rams.

It wasn't all Samuel, as San Francisco's defense overwhelmed Matthew Stafford and Co.

The 49ers finished with seven sacks with Nick Bosa leading the way as an absolute force along the defensive front, and Talanoa Hufanga all but clinched the win with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

If the defense and Samuel play like they did Monday, the 49ers should have no trouble moving to 3-2 with a Week 5 date against the Carolina Panthers.