Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future.

Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.

After all, there aren't many people lining up to get leveled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

That is exactly what happened to the person who ran on the field Monday:

Wagner has been in the NFL since the 2012 campaign and has a resume that includes a Super Bowl title, eight Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro selections. He is one of the best linebackers of his generation and packs quite the punch when he tackles someone.

NFL players in full pads feel Wagner's hits, so the person who took one during a break in the action between the Rams and 49ers will surely be feeling the effects of his decision.