Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.

Denver needed more running back depth, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Williams suffered a torn ACL, torn LCL and torn posterior lateral corner during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Murray is 32 years old and likely past his prime, but he looked spry in the game against the Vikings in London.

He ran for 57 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, outperforming Mark Ingram II (10 carries for 30 yards) in the process. The Saints may not have envisioned being in a position that losing Murray after just four games is a difficult blow, but that is the reality at this point.

The UCF product was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft and has played for the Raiders, Vikings, Saints and Baltimore Ravens throughout his career. He was at his best in 2015 for the Raiders as a Pro Bowler with 1,066 rushing yards, 232 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

While that was the only time Murray cracked 1,000 yards on the ground for a season, he has seven years of more than 500 rushing yards on his resume and has always been a solid option in the backfield.

That is what the Broncos need at this point without Williams, as Melvin Gordon III has fumbled three times in four games. One of those fumbles came in the loss to the Raiders, and Mike Boone had as many carries (three) as the veteran in the contest.

Denver will likely rely more on its aerial attack with quarterback Russell Wilson now under center and Williams out, but it at least has a veteran who can help keep the team afloat in Murray.

Next up for the 2-2 Broncos is a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.