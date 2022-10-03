TMZ: Police Investigating Fight at Youth Football Game Involving LeGarrette Blount

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gilbert, Arizona police are looking into a fight at a youth football game that allegedly involved former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, according to TMZ Sports.

Following a game between Blount's team, GCYFC Gators, and the Chandler Elite Bears, the players exchanged customary handshakes on the field.

Drone footage showed a group of people continuing to talk at midfield. Blount and others eventually walked toward their team, but another video appears to show him subsequently sprinting toward the opposite sideline. After a verbal altercation, he allegedly threw two punches at another man before getting held back.

TMZ Sports reported that police officers responded to the scene after receiving "multiple reports of adults fighting during a youth football game." The situation had de-escalated by the time authorities arrived. Blount is characterized as an "an involved party."

Police said no injuries were reported.

The 35-year-old last played in the NFL in 2018. He spent nine seasons in the league and was a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning a pair with the New England Patriots and then helping defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.