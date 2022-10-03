Tom Brady: 'My Shoulder's Doing Ok' After Injury Scare in Buccaneers' Loss to Chiefs

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an injury scare in Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as star quarterback Tom Brady appeared to have some discomfort in his shoulder after taking a big hit. However, it appears that the team avoided disaster.

Brady was asked about how his shoulder is feeling during his Let's Go podcast on Monday and he replied, "My shoulder's doing OK, just some bumps and bruises. ... I'm sure I'll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex [Guerrero], who's always taken care of me."

Late in the second quarter, Brady was sacked by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and fumbled the ball. He appeared to land hard on his shoulder, and he was seen on the sideline working on his arm as backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert started loosening up. Despite the apparent discomfort, Brady didn't miss a snap and played the entire game.

The 45-year-old signal-caller put forth a strong effort in the 41-31 loss, throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay fell behind early and was forced to rely on the passing attack, as Brady completed 39 of 52 passes while the team ran the ball just six times.

Through four games this season, Brady has taken a total of 11 hits, seven of which were sacks, per Pro Football Reference. At his age, it's obviously not ideal for him to be getting hit so much. Still, he's continued to perform at a high level and ranks eighth in the NFL with 1,058 passing yards.

Despite its second consecutive loss, Tampa Bay remains tied for first place in the NFC South with a 2-2 record. The team is expected to be one of the top contenders in the NFC this year, but it surely has some issues to address.

The Buccaneers will hope to get back on track when they take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Sunday.