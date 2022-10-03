Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Wild TD Pass vs. Buccaneers Was 'Cooler Than I Thought'

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has a history of completing incredible and improbable throws, but his touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter of Sunday night's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was so absurd, even he was a bit surprised by it.

"I saw the film on the plane ride back after," Mahomes said on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio Kansas City's The Drive (4:39 mark). "It was way cooler than I thought it was at the moment. I thought it was a little chest pass to him, but when I saw the spin and jump-shot throw I made, I even was like, 'Man, this is pretty cool...' I always think the plays in the bigger moments are always bigger. It definitely was a cool one."

The entire sports world was more than a little impressed with the play:

"I was able to use my speed, my little bit of speed, to get around the edge there. I was gonna run for it, but they kind of flew around me," Mahomes told reporters after the game about his signature touchdown. "I realized I wasn't going to make it, and I saw Clyde, so I kind of flicked it up to him.''

It was part of a strong performance from Mahomes, who finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The win moved the Chiefs to 3-1 on the year.

But much of the talk after the game came down to one very special touchdown pass.

"The NFL hasn't seen anything like Pat Mahomes, I promise you that," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters. "And you saw it today. He's the Houdini of our era, man."

He isn't lying. Mahomes also became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 20,000 passing yards on Sunday night, hitting the milestone in his 67th game. Matt Stafford previously held the record at 71 games.

Ho-hum—just another achievement for Mahomes. The former MVP and Super Bowl champion is making a habit out of collecting them.