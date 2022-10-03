Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'There's No Panic' by 49ers Over QB's Performance

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put forth a lackluster performance in his first start of the season last week, but the organization hasn't lost confidence in him.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson said she heard from a source that the team still believes it is in good hands with Garoppolo under center.

"Everybody needs to chill out," the source told Anderson. "There's no panic in the building."

Garoppolo, who was inserted as the starter after second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, threw for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception in an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. He completed 18 of his 29 passes and was sacked four times. The veteran made a silly mistake when he stepped out the back of his own end zone for a safety.

Despite Garoppolo's questionable play, Anderson noted that San Francisco believes a special set of circumstances caused him to falter. Anderson's source said Garoppolo had only three practices with the 49ers starters before last week's game, so "nobody in the building has lost sight of that context."

Garoppolo restructured his deal prior to the season to remain with the 49ers before testing free agency in 2023. The 30-year-old is making a base salary of $6.5 million guaranteed, but he has incentives that could increase his deal to up to $15.45 million.

The 49ers (1-2) are set to host the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) on Monday Night Football. Garoppolo will have to be at his best while facing the defending Super Bowl champions if San Francisco hopes to keep pace in the talented NFC West.