Stephen Jones: Cowboys' Results Won't Impact When Dak Prescott Returns from Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush's unexpectedly strong performance won't alter the Dallas Cowboys' plan for Dak Prescott's recovery.

"At the end of the day, this is all about when he thinks he can go and when he thinks he can throw the football at a level that we need him to throw it at to have success and win football games," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece. "Certainly, you feel better about it when he's not ready yet that we’ve been able to have these wins, you don't want to be naive like that."

Jones added that the team's overall success may lead Prescott to be even more cautious.

"Cooper Rush and this team have all stepped up, all his teammates have stepped up and done their part to win three football games, and I’m sure it helps everybody," he said. "It helps Dak … to not do something [when] he knows he may not be quite ready yet to go."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.