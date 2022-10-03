California HS Kicks Players off Football Team After Slave Auction Prank on Teammates

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, canceled the rest of its football schedule after multiple players participated in a "slave auction" prank involving Black teammates.

According to TMZ Sports, the players involved in the prank have been kicked off the team as well.

"Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact," Yuba City Unified School District superintendent Doreen Osumi said in a statement to CNN's Zoe Sottile.

"They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism."

DeNeeka Hill and Daniel Macht of KCRA 3 in Sacramento, California, reported a video "shows about a dozen students pointing and yelling dollar amounts at three Black students standing in their underwear and up against a wall."