California HS Kicks Players off Football Team After Slave Auction Prank on Teammates

California HS Kicks Players off Football Team After Slave Auction Prank on TeammatesOctober 3, 2022
River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, canceled the rest of its football schedule after multiple players participated in a "slave auction" prank involving Black teammates.
According to TMZ Sports, the players involved in the prank have been kicked off the team as well.
"Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact," Yuba City Unified School District superintendent Doreen Osumi said in a statement to CNN's Zoe Sottile.
"They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism."
DeNeeka Hill and Daniel Macht of KCRA 3 in Sacramento, California, reported a video "shows about a dozen students pointing and yelling dollar amounts at three Black students standing in their underwear and up against a wall."