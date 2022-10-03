Brian Robinson Cleared by Doctors After Shooting, Will Be Activated by Commanders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that running back Brian Robinson has been cleared by doctors and will be activated off injured reserve on Wednesday.

Robinson, who was shot twice during a robbery attempt in August, will have three weeks to either be elevated to the active roster or kept on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Robinson appeared poised to win the starting running back job over Antonio Gibson this summer before he was shot twice in his right leg.

"We know he's got a bright future, and the future doesn't have to be immediately now," Rivera told reporters on Aug. 31. "Until he's ready to roll, we have no intention of putting him out there."

The 23-year-old was Washington's third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, impressing with his physical and aggressive running style.

He missed the first four games of the season with his gunshot wounds, but his recovery has appeared to go very smoothly:

in his stead, Gibson has rushed for 173 yards and two scores to go on 3.3 yards per carry along with 13 catches for 101 yards. Scatback J.D. McKissic has 65 yards on the ground and 19 catches for 122 yards.

It's likely that all three will see playing time once Robinson is deemed ready for game action.

"When we get Robinson back, there are some things that we can do that we want to feature his skill set and the skill set that not just he has, but [Gibson] and [McKissic have]," Rivera told reporters. "I mean, those three guys are all quality backs, and they all have their special abilities. Once you have the full complement now, you can just grow it even more."