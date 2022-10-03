Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday.

Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when he is eligible to come off the IR in four weeks.

Patterson entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag but played through the injury, totaling nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Through his first four games of the year, the veteran had 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. It's a continuation of strong play after a breakout 2021 campaign in which he set career highs with 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

The 2013 first-round pick had mostly been used as a receiver and kick returner during his career, earning four first-team All-Pro honors as a specialist, but he has proved to be one of the game's most dynamic running backs since joining the Falcons last season.

Atlanta will now have to move on without him, likely turning to rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier. The former BYU player has 139 rushing yards on 26 carries this season, including 84 on Sunday.

Caleb Huntley should also have a significant role after totaling 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland while Patterson was sidelined with his knee injury.

After a 2-2 start, Atlanta is set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at Raymond James Stadium.