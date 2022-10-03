Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Mike Boone and RBs to Replace Cordarrelle, Javonte

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

With Javonte Williams set to miss the remainder of the season and Cordarrelle Patterson out for at least four games with their respective knee injuries, Week 5 will be the most active week on the fantasy waiver wire thus far.

Here's a look at some names that could—or should—be scooped up this week as managers scour for replacements.

10-Team Leagues Deserve Love Too

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: (rostered in 50% of Yahoo leagues, 53.3% of ESPN leagues) Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts: (62% Yahoo, 60% ESPN)



Never let it be said that we've forgotten about our shallow-league friends out there.

Mostert has clearly established himself as the top option in Miami, out-touching Chase Edmonds for three straight weeks under Mike McDaniel. Health is always a concern with Mostert, but the Dolphins backfield is no less frustrating than the one Williams managers faced in Denver.

Jonathan Taylor thankfully avoided a major injury in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, but he's far from a lock to play in Week 5 given the quick turnaround to Thursday's game in Denver. If Taylor can't go, Hines should see work on all three downs.

PPR-Only Pickups

J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders: (28% Yahoo, 42.2% ESPN)

Brian Robinson may wind up being activated from the non-football injury list, but it would be a surprise to see him suit up in Week 5. The Commanders will be cautious in bringing Robinson back after he was shot twice in August; odds are he'll wind up being held out at least another week.

That should keep McKissic in his same role, serving as a third-down back while getting the occasional carry. He had a season-high eight carries Sunday against Dallas and might be in line for even more work given the continued struggles of Antonio Gibson.

Available and Must-Rosterables

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons: (17% Yahoo, 16.8% ESPN) Mike Boone, Denver Broncos: (1% Yahoo, 0.1% ESPN) Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: (19% Yahoo, 10.5% ESPN)

Allgeier's roster percentage should go from below 20 percent to 100 percent this week. He was stellar in Sunday's win against Cleveland, racking up 104 total yards on 11 touches while serving as the primary back after Patterson left the game. Not known as a speedster, Allgeier broke off a 42-yard gain that should quell concerns about his explosiveness.

It's unlikely Allgeier handles much of Patterson's work in the passing game, but he's a low-end RB2 and solid flex for the month.

Boone's effectiveness will almost be entirely dependent on how the Broncos handle Melvin Gordon III moving forward. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a human fumble through the first four weeks, coughing the ball up four times. It's worth noting Boone out-touched Gordon after Williams exited Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's also worth noting Boone was completely absent from the game plan until Williams was hurt. The most likely scenario is a 60-40 time split that favors Gordon, but things could change in an instant if the veteran continues his turnover problems.

Pacheco isn't going to return much immediate value, as he'll be lucky to get 10 snaps in non-blowout games so long as Clyde Edwards-Helaire is healthy. This is where we remind you Edwards-Helaire missed 10 games in his first two NFL seasons, and the Chiefs are really good at scoring points.

Pacheco's one injury away from topping every waiver-claims article. Get in on him early.

Deeper-League Dart Throws

Caleb Huntley, Atlanta Falcons: (0% Yahoo, 0% ESPN)

Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals: (10% Yahoo, 8.1% ESPN) Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints: (1% Yahoo, 0.2% ESPN)

According to Pro Football Focus, it was Huntley, not Allgeier, who performed as the Falcons' best running back Sunday. Huntley was an undrafted free agent on Atlanta's practice squad all last season and was activated just before Week 4 amid concern about Patterson's health.

The Ball State product made the most out of his opportunity with 56 yards on 10 carries. It's unclear if that is a replicable feat, but Huntley and Allgeier had the same number of carries. There is a nonzero chance this winds up being closer to a 50-50 timeshare than Allgeier becoming a three-down workhorse.

In 14-team leagues, Huntley's worth a roll of the dice for at least one week.

Benjamin is in the same situation as Pacheco, awaiting an injury to an injury-plagued back to find his chance.

The offense he would take over in the event of a James Conner injury is just far worse. The Cardinals are yet to score a first-quarter point a month into the 2022 season and have come into games looking consistently unprepared. They've managed a 2-2 record, but there are more questions than answers with that Arizona offense at the moment.

Murray's appeal is pretty simple: He has a history of NFL production and outperformed Mark Ingram last week. With Alvin Kamara's rib injury clearly presenting an issue, it's possible Murray becomes the handcuff to Kamara moving forward.