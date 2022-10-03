NBA Rumors: LeBron James Hasn't Pressured Lakers to Do Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James has a lot of sway over the Los Angeles Lakers front office, but the superstar isn't trying to force a deal involving Russell Westbrook, according to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The Lakers have reportedly held talks with the Indiana Pacers about a potential Westbrook trade, but James has "applied no pressure" to complete a deal.

Instead, LeBron "has shown support publicly and privately to integrating Westbrook and playing with the former league MVP again this season."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out ourB/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.