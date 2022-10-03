Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

The opinions of coach Darvin Ham and Lakers executives Joey and Jesse Buss were also reportedly "strongly considered" in the process.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.