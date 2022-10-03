Peter King: Colts' Jim Irsay Won't 'Stand for This...I Can Feel Him Fixing to Blow'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after their 1-2-1 start, and changes could be coming soon following their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"Jim Irsay is not going to stand for this," NBC Sports' Peter King said of the team's owner. "He really isn't. I can feel him fixing to blow from here."

Indianapolis entered the year with high expectations after adding veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to a squad that went 9-8 last season. Outside of the surprising win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, the Colts have been an embarrassment in 2022 with two losses and a tie against the other three teams in the AFC South.

Considering the Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans only have a combined two wins outside of the Colts, the performances are especially disconcerting.

It could put head coach Frank Reich, who is in his fifth year with the team, on the hot seat. The squad has cycled through six different starting quarterbacks in that stretch: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Ryan.

With the Colts currently dead last in the NFL at just 14.3 points scored per game, Irsay might be running out of patience.