Indonesian Police Investigating Officers from Riot Where at Least 125 People Died

Indonesian police are investigating 18 officers for their roles in the riot that killed 125 people at a soccer match in Malang, East Java, according to Agoes Basoeki and Edna Tarigan of the Associated Press.

Fans of Arema FC flooded the field after the team's home loss to Persebaya Surabaya. Riots also occurred outside the stadium with cars set on fire. The Associated Press noted the police's role in the tragedy:

"Most of the deaths occurred when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, including toward the spectator stands, triggering the disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits. Most of the 125 people who died were trampled upon or suffocated."

National Police spokesperson Dedy Prasetyo said they are investigating the 18 officers that fired tear gas, questioning witnesses and analyzing security camera footage.

Witnesses also said the police "beat them with sticks and shields before shooting canisters directly into the crowds," according to the Associated Press.

"The chaos was on the field, but they fired the tear gas into the stadium stands," witness Dicky Kurniawan told Tarigan.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized in the incident, among the 323 estimated to be injured in the event. Of the 125 killed, 17 were children.

There were an estimated 42,000 fans at the match, all supporting the home team with Persebaya supporters banned due to the violent history of the rivalry.