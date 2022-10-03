NFL MVP Voting Rumors: Peter King Praises Possible AP Changes, 'I Love the Idea'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There is growing support for potential voting changes to the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the AP is considering a ranked-choice voting system for MVP similar to what is used in the NBA and MLB. It would be a change from the current method, where 50 sportswriters and broadcasters only list one name and the most votes wins.

"I love the idea," Peter King of NBC Sports wrote. "As one of the voters, I hope the AP institutes it for this season."

The procedural change likely wouldn't alter the outcome too often, as the player with the most first-place votes usually takes home the award. It would still create more drama and debate as voters list their top five or 10 players overall.

More players would also get recognized for a great season beyond the two or three who currently receive votes. As Jones noted, Russell Wilson has never received an MVP vote but surely would have in a ranked-choice system. He certainly would've been a candidate in 2019 when Lamar Jackson won unanimously.

Jones reported that "several voters have pushed for this system for years."