X

    Chris Paul's Suns Roasted by NBA Twitter for Loss to Craig Randall and 36ers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2022

    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. Villanova over Georgetown. The United States over the Soviet Union.

    ...the Adelaide 36ers over the Phoenix Suns??

    Fans in Phoenix were witness to a shocking upset Sunday night, as they watched the NBL's 36ers earn a 134-124 win over their Suns.

    Craig Randall scored a game-high 35 points and Robert Franks added 32 as Adelaide saw a chance to give its team a huge public relations boost and earn one of the biggest wins in NBL history.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Adelaide36ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Adelaide36ers</a> take down the Suns in Phoenix, 134-124 😮 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a><br><br>Craig Randall II: 35 PTS, 9 3PM <br><br>Robert Franks: 32 PTS, 6 3PM <a href="https://t.co/lsjV7m6MLm">pic.twitter.com/lsjV7m6MLm</a>

    Olgun Uluc @OlgunUluc

    The Adelaide 36ers just became the first NBL team to win an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBLxNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBLxNBA</a> preseason game, beating the Phoenix Suns 134-124. The 36ers shot 24/43 (55.8%) from behind the 3pt line.

    Sure, it was just a meaningless preseason game. Fine, the Suns hard-capped their starters at 22 minutes played while the 36ers were competing like it was the NBA Finals.

    Still.

    A group of players deemed not worthy of the NBA or any of Europe's top leagues—the NBL is a fringe top-10 league outside of the United States—went into an NBA arena and soundly defeated a group of players that included two All-NBA guards and a max-contract center.

    Suffice it to say the Suns got roasted for this loss.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    Congratulations to Luka Doncic, Craig Randall, and Robert Franks on becoming the new co-owners of the Phoenix Suns 👏🏽

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Suns after losing to the NBL's 36ers <a href="https://t.co/7tlYAUqGe5">pic.twitter.com/7tlYAUqGe5</a>

    Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

    Has anything remotely good happened to the Suns’ franchise since Luka said this? <a href="https://t.co/Cy1NJFIGrb">https://t.co/Cy1NJFIGrb</a> <a href="https://t.co/H3CTNGirn6">pic.twitter.com/H3CTNGirn6</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    with the Adelaide 36ers coming into this game as 28-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns, im pretty sure we just witnessed one of if not the greatest NBA ATS upset ever?

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Career averages against the Suns:<br><br>MJ — Craig Randall — <br>32.4 PPG 35.0 PPG<br>53.4 FG% 61.9 FG%<br>13.6 3P% 52.9 3P% <a href="https://t.co/ZVSEB945g0">pic.twitter.com/ZVSEB945g0</a>

    Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ @ramon_rican

    The 36ers aren’t even one of the better teams in their league 😭😭😭😭😭<br><br>The Suns just lost to the Pistons of the NBL <a href="https://t.co/EiUgz6OIsw">pic.twitter.com/EiUgz6OIsw</a>

    Dom2K (That Dom Guy) @Dom_2k

    Suns getting lit up by a created team

    Craig Rodgers @Craigrodgers1C

    Discrepancies with pay between the teams <a href="https://t.co/7zVUQOA6MX">pic.twitter.com/7zVUQOA6MX</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Suns to Jae Crowder after losing to the 36ers <a href="https://t.co/3XRVkOLjxu">pic.twitter.com/3XRVkOLjxu</a>

    Hoops @HoopMixOnly

    The Suns after losing to the Adelaide 36ers <a href="https://t.co/bFCmDhLw4n">pic.twitter.com/bFCmDhLw4n</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Genuinely hope that Adelaide beating the Suns helps make people realize how much talent there is worldwide playing hoops. So many players overseas are every bit as good as the last few guys on NBA rosters. So much a matter of timing, contract structure, etc.

    It's again worth noting that this result will not count on any record books and is ultimately just a fun little preseason story we'll all forget about once the regular season begins.

    But, again, still.

    This has to be a slight cause for concern in Phoenix, given the team did not make any significant roster improvements this offseason after being upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

    Chris Paul is a year older. Deandre Ayton had to languish out in restricted free agency for weeks just to the team could save a couple of bucks. Plus, the whole Robert Sarver saga continues to hang over the organization.

    It's possible we'll look back on this moment in a couple of months as foreshadowing a disappointing 2022-23 Suns season.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.