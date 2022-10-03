Chris Paul's Suns Roasted by NBA Twitter for Loss to Craig Randall and 36ers

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. Villanova over Georgetown. The United States over the Soviet Union.

...the Adelaide 36ers over the Phoenix Suns??

Fans in Phoenix were witness to a shocking upset Sunday night, as they watched the NBL's 36ers earn a 134-124 win over their Suns.

Craig Randall scored a game-high 35 points and Robert Franks added 32 as Adelaide saw a chance to give its team a huge public relations boost and earn one of the biggest wins in NBL history.

Sure, it was just a meaningless preseason game. Fine, the Suns hard-capped their starters at 22 minutes played while the 36ers were competing like it was the NBA Finals.

Still.

A group of players deemed not worthy of the NBA or any of Europe's top leagues—the NBL is a fringe top-10 league outside of the United States—went into an NBA arena and soundly defeated a group of players that included two All-NBA guards and a max-contract center.

Suffice it to say the Suns got roasted for this loss.

It's again worth noting that this result will not count on any record books and is ultimately just a fun little preseason story we'll all forget about once the regular season begins.

But, again, still.

This has to be a slight cause for concern in Phoenix, given the team did not make any significant roster improvements this offseason after being upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

Chris Paul is a year older. Deandre Ayton had to languish out in restricted free agency for weeks just to the team could save a couple of bucks. Plus, the whole Robert Sarver saga continues to hang over the organization.

It's possible we'll look back on this moment in a couple of months as foreshadowing a disappointing 2022-23 Suns season.